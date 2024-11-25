LSU Comes of Age in One for the Ages

It’s only November, but it sure felt like late March on Sunday for Matt McMahon’s LSU Tigers.

In a thrilling triple-overtime match-up, LSU came out on top against UCF with a final score of 109-102 to claim third place in the Greenbrier Tip-Off tournament. Despite trailing by 18 points early in the second half, LSU fought back and made a dramatic comeback to secure the victory.

Top scorers for LSU were Jordan Sears with 25 points and Jalen Reed with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Other key players included Cam Carter with 20 points, Vyctorius Miller was in double figures for LSU with 16 points, and Dji Bailey added 14 points.

UCF put up a tough fight with Darius Johnson scoring 25 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Keyshawn Hall contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds while Jordan Ivy-Curry added another 20 points.

The first half was dominated by UCF, with the Knights taking a 40-25 lead at halftime thanks to shooting 46% compared to LSU’s struggling 25%. However, the Tigers made a strong comeback in the second half with Sears hitting three clutch 3-pointers in a row during one to bring LSU to within five points.

The game remained close throughout multiple overtimes until LSU finally pulled ahead and secured the win. This victory brings LSU’s record to 5-1 while UCF’s falls to 4-2.

“I’m really proud of our guys’ resilience. If you’d told me at halftime that we’d end up with 109 points, I would’ve lost everything I own because we couldn’t score to save our lives,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said.

“But there were a lot of big plays. It felt like we played three games in one, and I can point to each player who made big-time plays. We always talk about the ebbs and flows, the emotional ups and downs. I think our guys did a great job responding and just playing the next play.”

The Tigers outshot UCF 43.2 to 40.7. LSU also had narrow advantages from behind the arc and at the free-throw line.

LSU was down by as much as 20 points in the first half and trailed by 15 at halftime before mounting a comeback led by Reed. The game went into overtime after Carter hit two free throws to tie it up at the end of regulation.

“We had a huge play to even have a chance,” McMahon said.

“At 70-68, they had the ball to end regulation, and then Corey (Chest) got the steal. We trapped the ball in the half court, Corey got the steal, and we went down and got fouled, making both free throws to send it to overtime.”

LSU never led in the second half.

Headed back to BTR with the Dub ✅ pic.twitter.com/Wzzlhxpisw — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 24, 2024

The Tigers held on in triple overtime thanks to stellar performances from Miller, who scored crucial baskets down the stretch, and Chest who provided energy on both ends with big plays including the steal that forced overtime. Miller has been a standout off the bench for LSU this season, making major contributions as a high-level scorer.

Despite a rough start for Carter and Sears, the veteran guards dominated in the second half and overtime.

Sears, who was held scoreless in the first half, bounced back with a staggering 25 points and 6 three-pointers, along with 9 rebounds. While Carter struggled shooting, he still managed to contribute 20 points and hit two crucial free throws at the end of regulation.

LSU showed true grit and determination under McMahon, never flinching, even when facing the 20-point deficit.

“It took a lot of self-control, and I have to admit, I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” McMahon said. “But our players, man, what a gutsy win. I’m really proud of them. That was a wonderful win.”



In overtime, LSU’s defense was near flawless, leading to fast break opportunities while also showcasing excellent passing from Reed and Bailey in the paint.

LSU is proving to be a force to be reckoned with this season, despite being picked to finish near the bottom of the preseason poll in the SEC. With all the right pieces in place, LSU appears ready to change the narrative surrounding itself.

LSU will return to action on Friday, November 29, returning to the PMAC to take on Northwestern State. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on SEC Network+.