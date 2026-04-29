LSU Coaches Waste No Time Returning To The Recruiting Trail After Spring Practice Wraps

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Just days after LSU football wrapped up spring practice, its coaches are already back on the road, making recruiting rounds across the country.

While head coach Lane Kiffin remains in Baton Rouge, his assistants have fanned out nationwide. Over the past 48 hours, the staff has visited more than 20 high schools combined, with even more stops expected by the end of the day.

Linebackers coach Chris Kiffin has stayed local, making the rounds across the Baton Rouge area. He’s checked in with several top head coaches in the 225. Here’s where he’s been and who he’s visited so far:

Andy Martin – University High School (Baton Rouge, LA)

Devin Ducote – Parkview Baptist High School (Baton Rouge, LA)

Neil Weiner – The Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA)

Landry Williams – Madison Preparatory Academy (Baton Rouge, LA)

Zachary Leger – St Michael the Archangel High School (Baton Rouge, LA)

Brett Beard – Denham Springs High School (Denham Springs, LA)

Randall Legette – Live Oak High School (Watson, LA)

LSU interior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples is also out on the road. He’s currently in Texas, one of the most critical states for the Tigers on the recruiting trail. Here’s where he’s been so far and who he’s visited:

BJ Gotte – Pearland High School (Pearland, TX)

Daniel Kelly – Dawson High School (Pearland, TX)

Michael Buro – The Woodlands College Park High School (The Woodlands, TX)

Chris Brister – Cypress Falls High School (Houston, TX)

Thanks to Oiler football for a great practice! @CoachGotte pic.twitter.com/0wzgRQQjEv — Kevin Peoples (@coach_peoples) April 28, 2026

LSU defensive line coach Sterling Lucas is on the East Coast, recruiting in South Carolina and Georgia, which are areas he has strong ties to. Here’s a look at where he’s been and who he’s visited so far:

Bobby Collins – South Pointe High School (Rock Hill, SC)

Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, SC)

Aaron Brand – Irmo High School (Irmo, SC)

Jonathan Thompson – Roswell High School (Roswell, GA)

Great energy in the weight room today! Thanks for having me! @Roswell_FB @CoachThompson05 pic.twitter.com/3RlWaurWii — Sterling Lucas (@CoachSterlLuc) April 29, 2026

Tight ends coach Joe Cox is also on the road, making stops in the Midwest. He visited IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Illinois, where he met with head coach Matt Bowen, a former NFL safety. Cox also stopped by Loyola Academy on Wednesday.

Matt Bowen – IC Catholic Prep High School (Elmhurst, IL)

Beau Desherow – Loyola Academy (Wilmette, IL)

Really appreciate the time with @MattBowen41 this morning at ICC!! GEAUX 🐯 pic.twitter.com/btUGAa8YZg — Joe Cox (@CoachJoeCox) April 29, 2026

Wide receivers coach George McDonald visited Cecilia High School to check in with head coach Cody Champagne and newly committed four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais.

Cody Champagne – Cecilia HS (Cecilia, LA)

Thank you @ceciliafootball for helping @LSUfootball Keep elite talent at HOME where it belongs. The future is bright in Baton Rouge. #GeauxTigers🐅 #JustDifferent 🐯 pic.twitter.com/eUPkwM0Out — George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) April 28, 2026

Secondary coach Corey Raymond has also been making his rounds across the state.

On Tuesday, Raymond met with 2027 North Iberville High School standout Bra’jon Melancon, a consensus three-star prospect and one of the rising young athletes in Louisiana.

He also stopped by Plaquemine High School to check in on 2027 target John Walker V. While currently unranked, Walker is another player whose stock is expected to climb in the near future.

Joshua Gast, BJ Melancon – North Iberville HS (Rosedale, LA)

Donald Williams Jr., John Walker V – Plaquemine HS (Plaquemine, LA)



Finally, safeties coach Jake Olsen made a pair of stops in the 337 on Wednesday, visiting two talent-rich programs. He’s also expected to make a few more stops throughout the day.

Dennis “Skeet” Owens – Barbe High School (Lake Charles, LA)