LSU-Coached Ole Miss Offense Rolls Green Wave In 41-10 College Football Playoff Debut Win

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

At this point, an Ole Miss win is sort of like an LSU win.

And No. 6 Ole Miss won big time on Saturday in the Rebels’ first College Football Playoff game, 41-10, over No. 11 Tulane in a rocking Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

And much of the story was the Ole Miss offense – coached by several newly hired LSU coaches formerly of Ole Miss who returned to Ole Miss two weeks ago to prepare the Rebels for the playoffs and will continue to coach them throughout the postseason. New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, also formerly of Ole Miss, wanted to stay and coach the team he built in the playoffs, but was not allowed to do so.

Ole Miss (12-1) and LSU’s offensive coaches next play No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the second round of the playoffs at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

And new LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who has been Kiffin’s right hand man with the offense at Ole Miss and previously at Florida Atlantic, will be there coaching the offense and calling the plays as he did Saturday. Weis’ offense put up a whopping 497 yards and 30 first downs along with 151 yards rushing.

Ole Miss senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who could also end up at LSU via transfer if he is granted an NCAA waiver for another senior season, completed 23 of 29 passes for 282 yards with a touchdown. And sophomore running back Kewan Lacy, who may also transfer to LSU, gained 87 yards on 15 carries with a 20-yard touchdown run.

“This is amazing,” Chambliss said after the game on TNT. “I’m happy that Ole Miss got its first playoff win. We just wanted to play football.”

For Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, who just replaced Kiffin shortly after Kiffin became LSU’s coach on Nov. 30, it was his first game as a head coach.

“It’s good when you’ve got good players,” he said. “We’ll see what they chanting next time. The players were just excited to put everything behind them and get back on the grass and do what they love to do.”