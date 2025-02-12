LSU Coach Jay Johnson on Tiger Rag Radio: Tigers Bearing Down On Opening Day 2025

LSU Head Baseball Coach Jay Johnson joins us on Tiger Rag Radio with only hours to go before LSU opening day at Alex Box Stadium. The season starts on Valentine’s Day at 2:00 against Purdue Fort Wayne. Johnson says he knows who the left-side infielders will be for LSU: Stephen Milam at shortstop and Michael Braswell at third base. Tanner Reaves, a junior college transfer, will also play third and second. Reaves impresses Johnson and the LSU staff with his on-base skill, power, and versatility. Michael Braswell and Stephen Milam are solid, Johnson says, and Danny Dickinson and freshman Mikey Ryan will get time too. There are a couple of hidden gems in this one. Be sure to watch it all. See you at the Box!