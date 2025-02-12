LSU Coach Jay Johnson on Tiger Rag Radio: Tigers Bearing Down On Opening Day 2025

LSU Head Baseball Coach Jay Johnson joins us on Tiger Rag Radio with only hours to go before LSU opening day at Alex Box Stadium. The season starts on Valentine’s Day at 2:00 against Purdue Fort Wayne. Johnson says he knows who the left-side infielders will be for LSU: Stephen Milam at shortstop and Michael Braswell at third base. Tanner Reaves, a junior college transfer, will also play third and second. Reaves impresses Johnson and the LSU staff with his on-base skill, power, and versatility. Michael Braswell and Stephen Milam are solid, Johnson says, and Danny Dickinson and freshman Mikey Ryan will get time too. There are a couple of hidden gems in this one. Be sure to watch it all. See you at the Box!
Related Articles
LSU losing second baseball assistant in pitching coach Kelly to head coaching position at Washington
The offseason has proven to be a difficult one for first-year LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson. Since being eliminated June 6 by Southern Mississippi from the NCAA Regionals, Johnson has not only lost one […]
Gage Jump, Hayden Travinski Lead LSU Past ULL | LSU Baseball Highlights
LSU left-hander Gage Jump fired five scoreless innings Saturday night, and designated hitter Hayden Travinski drove in three runs to lead the second-ranked Tigers to a 5-4 win over UL Lafayette in the Astros Foundation […]
LSU baseball adds an outfield transfer from an SEC rival
Jay Johnson continues to change up LSU baseball’s roster in the transfer portal after adding an outfielder from Auburn on Tuesday. Chris Stanfield, a draft-eligible sophomore, announced on social media that he will be transferring […]
Be the first to comment