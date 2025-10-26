LSU Coach Brian Kelly Touches On His And Assistants’ Future For 1st Time After Embarrassing Loss To A&M | Glenn Guilbeau

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

He didn’t bring it up, but he was ready for it.

After his second consecutive loss and earliest third loss of a season in four years as LSU’s coach after a No. 3 ranking with what he called his “best (LSU) roster ever,” the subject of coach Brian Kelly’s future surfaced after a humiliating, 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M Saturday night.

“This is my responsibility,” Kelly said when asked about his level of responsibility for the team’s downfall. “It’s impossible for the head coach that’s been here for four years and 35 years of doing this to think anything else. And we’ve got to get it turned around. And that’s not my decision in terms of whether I’m here or not.”

LSU EMBARRASSED BY TEXAS A&M

Kelly has six years left on a $100 million contract that carries a $53 million buyout for him if he is let go this year. That decision will fall mainly on LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, who hired Kelly away from Notre Dame after the 2021 season. Unless LSU’s new, yet-to-be named president inserts himself and takes over that.

“That’s what I will do as a head coach who’s been doing it for over three decades,” Kelly said. “When things are not going well from a football standpoint, the head football coach has to be agile enough and able to make those changes, and find out what we need to do to get our football team to play better.”

Kelly, whose No. 20 team fell to 5-3 on the season and 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference, said everything is subject to change, including his coaching staff. That after he obviously chewed out offensive coordinator Joe Sloan in the press box via the headphones after some poorly conceived pass plays in the red zone at the end of the first half when the Tigers settled for a field goal.

Sloan’s offense has struggled all season in his second year as offensive coordinator after Kelly promoted him following the 2023 season when ultra successful OC Mike Dembrock left to return to Notre Dame. After leading 18-14 at halftime, Sloan’s offense managed only one touchdown in the second half late in the fourth quarter.

LSU’s defense has also been weak over the last two weeks as it allowed 400 yards to Vanderbilt in a 31-24 loss before 426 this week. Second-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker continues to be torched by dual-threat quarterbacks as Marcel Reed rushed for 108 and two touchdowns while throwing for 202 and two touchdowns. Diego Pavia rambled for 86 and two touchdowns last week for Vanderbilt and threw for 160 and a TD.

“This is about how you get your football team to play better, so I have to evaluate everything,” Kelly said. “From top down.”

As far as that “top” part, Woodward may help Kelly evaluate himself. Any evaluation of Kelly will include his hiring of coaches like Sloan and Baker, who are not off to flying starts. Kelly also hired former defensive coordinator Matt House, who was a major failure in 2023. His first special teams coach, Brian Polian, was another disastrous failure in 2022.

“Everything we do, and how we do it – primarily on the football end of things,” Kelly said. “That involves making those decisions that will allow this football team to play at a higher level. So, I have to do some work on that. And come up with the solutions.”

Asked if that means evaluating his coaches (Sloan, Baker, special teams coach Aman Anand and offensive line coach Brad Davis, who has been Kelly’s only O-line coach), Kelly said, “Of course, I mean you’re going to evaluate everything.”

Davis’ offensive line has done poorly with the run game for two straight seasons now, and last year that line had four future NFL draft picks.

“I think you have to look at everything we do offensively, everything that is being done defensively,” Kelly said. “Special teams was atrocious.”

A 79-yard punt return by Texas A&M gave it a 28-18 lead in the third quarter, and it was over.

“All those things fall on me, so that’s what I have to fix,” Kelly said. “And we have to do that immediately.”

Wow. So, don’t be surprised if there are staff changes or adjustments this week during an open date before LSU plays at No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 1.

“My focus will be much more on inside out, than outside in,” Kelly said. “And I get it. There should be noise. They should be disappointed. I’m disappointed. But I have to really focus my time inside out with the program, so we can make sure this never happens again.”

Heads are going to roll before Kelly’s does, or he gets the team better.

“This is an extremely disappointing night, and our fans are disappointed, like any fan base would be,” he said. “It stops with the head coach, and so that responsibility falls with me.”

And with Scott Woodward, unless someone decides Woodward’s head should roll for about $100 million reasons. Because he hired Kelly.