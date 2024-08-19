LSU coach Brian Kelly Downplays Chris Hilton’s Ankle Setback

Chris Hilton Jr., LSU’s receiver, suffered a minor ankle injury during Saturday’s preseason practice. Despite this, he’s on track for a breakout season in Baton Rouge after a strong spring and summer.

LSU coach Brian Kelly took a cautious approach, benching Hilton for the day. However, Kelly is confident the injury is not serious and they’re simply playing it safe.

Hilton has battled injuries throughout his career, including labrum tears and knee problems. Now, as he enters his fourth season, his focus is on staying healthy and delivering for the Tigers.

Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan praises Hilton as an “elite” player who expands the team’s playbook. Hilton will resume full practice ahead of LSU’s season opener against USC on September 1 in Las Vegas.