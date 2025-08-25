LSU Coach Brian Kelly Already Thinking About His Postgame Press Conference After Clemson

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Avoiding a postgame press conference having to discuss a fourth straight season opening loss as LSU’s coach at Clemson Saturday night is obviously on Brian Kelly’s mind.

“The intention here to get to the press conference I want is why we brought in some veteran players,” LSU football coach Brian Kelly said Monday afternoon at his first game-week press conference of the season. “You need veteran players in an environment like that.”

The No. 9 Tigers and No. 4 Clemson kick off at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

“That means a lot,” Kelly said of the veterans he signed in the 18-man NCAA Transfer Portal class that was ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247sports.com. “It’s composure, leadership, experience.”

The Tigers will start possibly eight from that portal class Saturday night with center Braelin Moore, right guard Josh Thompson, wide receiver Barion Brown, defensive tackle Bernard Goodwin, defensive end Jack Pyburn, cornerback Mansoor Delane and safeties Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy. All started on their respective previous teams last season.

“Our process of developing this football team is so that when we get to these moments, it’s about having a team that is confident, that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment,” Kelly said. “Many would say with composure, maturity, and they’ve got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us.”

How that new experience and talent blends with LSU’s returning players will be key, Kelly said.

“It’s making sure that you have the pieces necessary to compete in those moments,” he said. “What’s the makeup of your team? I like the makeup, but I want to have this conversation with you after the game that we competed the right way. That our composure was amazing. And we played with great confidence. That’s the postgame remarks that we want. But that’s why we play the game.”

Kelly was asked about LSU having lost five straight openers – two in 2020 and ’21 before Kelly’s arrival – and what his approach is for this opener.

“I don’t think about those terms. I think about this year,” he said. “To play their very best are my expectations. We put in a lot of time. We’ve been working on this since January. If we could just write in the score and know what’s going to happen, this would be pretty easy. We’re going to go out and compete. We’ll figure out what happens after that.”

LSU’s 0-5 RUN IN OPENERS

LSU’s five-game season opening losing streak follows:

2020 – Mississippi State, 34-44

2021 – at UCLA, 27-38

2022 – Florida State in New Orleans, 23-24

2023 – No. 8 Florida State in Orlando, 24-45

2024 – No. 23 USC in Las Vegas, 20-27