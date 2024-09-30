LSU Climbs One Spot in Both AP and Coaches Poll

Following a decisive 42-10 victory against South Alabama, the Tigers have made moves up in both national polls.

They have climbed one spot to No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and now sit at No. 13 in the AP Top 25 rankings.

This rise was due in part to LSU surpassing Utah, who suffered a loss at home to Arizona with quarterback Cam Rising once again unavailable.

However, LSU still trails its next opponent Ole Miss, which fell to Kentucky on Saturday and is currently ranked ahead of LSU.

In total, there are nine SEC teams represented in the top 25, including new No.1 Alabama and Texas A&M tied for the final spot with UNLV.