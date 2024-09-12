LSU champion linebacker Darry Beckwith shares his thoughts and opinions on the 2024 LSU defense

September 12, 2024

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – September 12, 2024 | Former LSU linebacker and member of the 2007 National Championship winning team Darry Beckwith knows a thing or two about how the defensive side of the ball works, to put it mildly. It’s clear to most Tigers fans that the current LSU defense regressed a bit during their matchup against Nicholls State, and on today’s episode, Todd Horne and Jeff Palermo welcome Beckwith to dissect what went wrong, what went right, and what needs to change. What are the consequences of the loss of Jacobian Guillory, and how will things be retooled to compensate? And just where on the field will Harold Perkins be best utilized?

