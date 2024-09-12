LSU champion linebacker Darry Beckwith shares his thoughts and opinions on the 2024 LSU defense

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – September 12, 2024 | Former LSU linebacker and member of the 2007 National Championship winning team Darry Beckwith knows a thing or two about how the defensive side of the ball works, to put it mildly. It’s clear to most Tigers fans that the current LSU defense regressed a bit during their matchup against Nicholls State, and on today’s episode, Todd Horne and Jeff Palermo welcome Beckwith to dissect what went wrong, what went right, and what needs to change. What are the consequences of the loss of Jacobian Guillory, and how will things be retooled to compensate? And just where on the field will Harold Perkins be best utilized?
Related Articles
Tigers land a 4-star DE and a 3-star OL on Wednesday’s late signing day
Saivion Jones stayed true to his LSU commitment. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Jones, a four-star weakside defensive end from St. James High who told LSU coach Ed Orgeron he would sign with the Tigers in February’s […]
TODD HORNE: LSU Aired It Out Against Nicholls Because It Had No Other Choice
After a relatively nail-biting win against Southland Conference powerhouse Nicholls State, Tiger Stadium’s newly unveiled slogan “It Never Gets Old” may already be being put to the test – especially as LSU’s struggles with running […]
Fool’s gold or major improvement? LSU has little trouble in administering 65-17 blowout of Southern
Southern University’s Human Jukebox band commemorated the moment by literally spelling it out for everyone. Before the world-renowned marching band’s halftime performance at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, they went into formation to spell out 51-0 – […]
Be the first to comment