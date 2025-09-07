LSU Center Braelin Moore, TE Trey’Dez Green May Miss Multiple Games With Injuries

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 3 LSU (2-0) will be without two prominent starters when it hosts No. 13 Florida (1-1) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools at Tiger Stadium.

LSU junior transfer center Braelin Moore, who was becoming the leader of the line, injured his left ankle on the first play of LSU’s 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night and did not return. LouisianaSports.net reported Sunday that X-rays of the ankle were negative, but he has a high ankle sprain that will likely make him miss the Florida game and Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20, if not more time.

Moore was the SEC Offensive Player of the Week last week after the Tigers won 17-10 at No. 4 Clemson.

The Tigers play at No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0, 1-0 SEC) on Sept. 27, which is a possible target date for Moore’s return. The Rebels won 30-23 at Kentucky (1-1, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday. An open date follows for LSU on Oct. 4 before hosting No. 10 South Carolina (2-0) on Oct. 11. South Carolina defeated South Carolina State, 38-10, on Saturday.

LSU starting tight end Trey’Dez Green, who caught the game-winning, 8-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter at Clemson, injured his right knee early in the fourth quarter Saturday and left the field. He returned to the sidelines on crutches and wearing a brace on his knee. He is expected to miss multiple weeks as well.

LSU coach Brian Kelly will have more on Moore’s and Green’s status at his weekly press conference on Monday.