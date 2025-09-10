LSU Center Braelin Moore Injury Update For Florida Game

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU starting center Braelin Moore appears to be moving toward playing in the No. 3 Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener against Florida on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) after spraining his ankle in the win over Louisiana Tech over the weekend.

“I think we have him listed as probable,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday morning. “If not, I’ll double check, maybe he’s questionable. But he did practice yesterday. And we expect him to practice today.”

BRAELIN MOORE AND TREY’DEZ GREEN INJURY REPORT

Kelly did not say if Moore practiced on a limited basis or not. Moore, a junior transfer from Virginia Tech, was the SEC offensive lineman of the week after the Tigers win at No. 4 Clemson in the season opener on Aug. 30. He hurt his ankle on the first play of the game against Tech and did not return. He wore a protective boot on his ankle on the sidelines.

Moore was listed as questionable for the game by Kelly on Monday. LSU’s next injury report comes out at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sophomore tight end Trey’Dez Green (knee sprain) has also been listed as questionable for the Florida game.

“You have to have plans for having him and not having him,” Kelly said.

SYDIR MITCHELL WASN’T MEETING “STANDARDS”

Kelly confirmed previous reports that sophomore transfer defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell from Texas is no longer on the team. Mitchell, who was a deep backup for the previous two seasons with the Longhorns, did not play in LSU’s first two games this season.

“Look, there are standards,” Kelly said when asked if Mitchell’s departure was a player or coach decision. “I can confirm that he is no longer on the roster. We have standards that need to be met. And those standards weren’t met. Like any business or organization, you have workplace standards. And so, those standards weren’t met, and really that’s all I’m going to talk about, relative to Sydir, because he’s no longer with us.”

“YACHT” QUOTE OF THE DAY

Kelly delivered a great quote on the SEC teleconference when asked about various Big Ten coaches not in favor of the new NCAA Transfer Portal window of Jan. 2-12 that is on the verge of becoming real. Kelly and other coaches like the new dates better than the previous December window because of conflicts with the season and high school recruiting and signing dates.

“We’re in support of the new portal window to a man in the SEC,” Kelly said. “I’ve talked to many that believe across the country that this is the progress that we need to make. I want to get my roster set. I know there’s probably 12 or 16 teams that might be in the playoffs at that time (in January). I’m sorry. There’s no crying on the yacht. I mean, we’ve got to get this thing set. And it’s the best position at this time to allow us to set our rosters moving forward.”