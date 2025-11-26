LSU CB Mansoor Delane Is A Finalist For Thorpe Award After Playing With Core Injury

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane has been selected as one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

The Thorpe Award is presented annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

Delane, a transfer from Virginia Tech, has been one of the top players in the nation at his position despite playing with a core injury since the fourth week of the season. He sat out Saturday’s 13-10 win over Western Kentucky, but is expected to play for LSU (7-4, 3-4 SEC) in its regular season finale at No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).

He is joined as a finalist by Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

Past LSU winners of the Thorpe Award were safety Grant Delpit in 2019, cornerback Morris Claiborne in 2011 and cornerback Patrick Peterson in 2010.

Delane leads the Tigers and is No. 2 in the SEC in passes defended with 12. He also has two interceptions and 10 pass breakups despite rarely having the ball thrown in his direction.

In 10 games this season, Delane has allowed just 13 receptions for 147 yards and no touchdowns. He’s also given up only two receiving first downs and is holding opponents to a 38.2 completion rate on passes thrown his way.

LSU ranks No. 1 in the SEC in pass efficiency defense with a 109.7 rating. The Tiger defense is one of only two in the SEC to have more interceptions (14) than touchdown passes allowed (eight). LSU also leads the SEC in passes defended (61), interceptions (14) and pass breakups (47).