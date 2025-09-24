LSU CB Mansoor Delane Braces For Prolific Ole Miss Offense

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

No. 4 LSU is ranked higher than No. 13 Ole Miss and is a 1.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game (2:30 p.m., ABC).

But LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane is embracing the underdog role as he will play in his first road Southeastern Conference game after transferring from Virginia Tech. It worked at No. 4 and 4.5-point favorite Clemson a month ago as the Tigers won, 17-10. Delane intercepted a pass, broke up two others and allowed one catch in 55 snaps and was named the national defensive player of the week.

There is often a lot in the air when LSU plays Ole Miss – bottles, cans, beer, bourbon, coins, batteries. But usually no Love in the air:https://t.co/kW18oc6cI4 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 24, 2025

“I love Death Valley, but I feel like I like road games are better,” he said Tuesday. “I like feeling like the underdog. I just like the feeling of being hungry and that’s where I feel like we’re coming into this game. People say what they want to say, but I feel like we have a chip on our shoulder in this game. We just have something to prove.”

LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) has not played good defense against the Rebels (4-0, 2-0 SEC) in its last two games, giving up 464 total yards in a 29-26 overtime win last season in Tiger Stadium and an LSU worst 706 yards in a 55-49 loss in Oxford in 2023.

Ole Miss has another high octane attack under offensive mastermind/head coach Lane Kiffin this year. The Rebels are No. 9 in the nation in total offense with 543.3 yards a game, No. 12 in scoring with 44.8 points a game and No. 14 in passing yards with 325 yards a game.

The last time LSU went to Ole Miss, the Rebels basically put The Grove in the end zone and partied to a 55-49 win as LSU allowed a school record 706 yards. This year, “We bring a defense with us,” Brian Kelly said.https://t.co/jb9n3NCfEI — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 23, 2025

And Ole Miss plays fast.

“I think tempo is for sure their jump on other people,” Delane said. “They try to get you tired. They try to get you not to get the call. So, I think really just getting our cleats in the ground is probably the biggest factor this week. “We’re not really focused too much on what they’re doing, rather focusing on what we’re doing and at a fast level.”

One must walk before one can run, and when playing defense against Ole Miss, one must get set before one can even think about running.

“Get the call, and then run back to your spot immediately,” Delane said. “There’s no time to lollygag. There’s no time to celebrate. Whatever it is, it’s next play. Get to your spot, understand your assignment and execute.”

LSU enters the game No. 9 in the nation in scoring defense at 9.3 points allowed a game and No. 17 in total defense with 246.3 yards allowed a game. But the Tigers are No. 43 against the pass with 182 yards allowed a game.

What Delane most desires to see and LSU’s defense do Saturday is cut down on those Rebel dunks. Ole Miss players are known for dunking a ball on a sideline basketball goal after they score a touchdown or get a turnover.

“We’re just going to have to see on Saturday how many dunks they have,” Delane said with a straight face.