LSU CB DJ Pickett And Long Snapper Silas Hall Make All-SEC Freshmen Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback DJ Pickett, one of the most impactful true freshmen in college football in 2025, has been selected to the Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Freshmen All-SEC team, the league office announced on Thursday.
Pickett, who signed in 2025 from Zephyrhills High in Zephyrhills, Florida, played in 12 games and started twice. He made 30 tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He also broke up two passes and had a quarterback hurry. In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions for 188 yards with one first down and one touchdown.
LSU true freshman walk-on Silas Hall also made the All-SEC team as a long snapper. Hall, who went to Episcopal High in Baton Rouge, started the season as LSU’s primary snapper for field goals and extra points, then took over snapping on punt coverage midway through the year.
Hall appeared in all 12 games on 35 punt coverage snaps and 57 snaps for field goals and extra points on a special teams unit that saw kicker Damian Ramos and punter Grant Chadwick each earn third-team All-SEC honors.
2025 ALL-ALL SEC FRESHMEN FOOTBALL TEAM
Offense
QB – Cutter Boley, Kentucky
RB – Chauncey Bowens, Georgia
RB – Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma
WR – Vernell Brown III, Florida
WR – Braylon Staley, Tennessee
TE – Kaleb Edwards, Alabama
OL – David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
OL – Michael Carroll, Alabama
OL – Kobe Branham, Arkansas
OL – Dontrell Glover, Georgia
C – Kail Ellis, Auburn
AP – Vernell Brown III, Florida
Defense
DL – Jayden Woods, Florida
DL – Elijah Griffin, Georgia
DL – Lance Jackson, Texas
DL – London Simmons, Alabama
LB – Edwin Spillman, Tennessee
LB – Elijah Melendez, Auburn
LB – Tyler Lockhart, Mississippi State
DB – Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama
DB – Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma
DB – DJ Pickett, LSU
DB – Ty Redmond, Tennessee
Special Teams
PK – Scott Starzyk, Arkansas
P – Mason Love, South Carolina
RS – Vernell Brown III, Florida
KOS – Max Kelley, South Carolina
LS – Silas Hall, LSU
