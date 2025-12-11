LSU CB DJ Pickett And Long Snapper Silas Hall Make All-SEC Freshmen Team

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback DJ Pickett, one of the most impactful true freshmen in college football in 2025, has been selected to the Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Freshmen All-SEC team, the league office announced on Thursday.

Pickett, who signed in 2025 from Zephyrhills High in Zephyrhills, Florida, played in 12 games and started twice. He made 30 tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He also broke up two passes and had a quarterback hurry. In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions for 188 yards with one first down and one touchdown.

LSU true freshman walk-on Silas Hall also made the All-SEC team as a long snapper. Hall, who went to Episcopal High in Baton Rouge, started the season as LSU’s primary snapper for field goals and extra points, then took over snapping on punt coverage midway through the year.

Hall appeared in all 12 games on 35 punt coverage snaps and 57 snaps for field goals and extra points on a special teams unit that saw kicker Damian Ramos and punter Grant Chadwick each earn third-team All-SEC honors.

2025 ALL-ALL SEC FRESHMEN FOOTBALL TEAM

Offense

QB – Cutter Boley, Kentucky

RB – Chauncey Bowens, Georgia

RB – Tory Blaylock, Oklahoma

WR – Vernell Brown III, Florida

WR – Braylon Staley, Tennessee

TE – Kaleb Edwards, Alabama

OL – David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

OL – Michael Carroll, Alabama

OL – Kobe Branham, Arkansas

OL – Dontrell Glover, Georgia

C – Kail Ellis, Auburn

AP – Vernell Brown III, Florida

Defense

DL – Jayden Woods, Florida

DL – Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DL – Lance Jackson, Texas

DL – London Simmons, Alabama

LB – Edwin Spillman, Tennessee

LB – Elijah Melendez, Auburn

LB – Tyler Lockhart, Mississippi State

DB – Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama

DB – Courtland Guillory, Oklahoma

DB – DJ Pickett, LSU

DB – Ty Redmond, Tennessee

Special Teams

PK – Scott Starzyk, Arkansas

P – Mason Love, South Carolina

RS – Vernell Brown III, Florida

KOS – Max Kelley, South Carolina

LS – Silas Hall, LSU