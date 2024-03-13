LSU catcher Brady Neal talks playing right field and hitting discipline as Tigers head toward SEC schedule

March 13, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
LSU catcher and now outfielder Brady Neal

Brady Neal, who started in right field last night, led LSU with two RBI, went 3-for-3 hitting and was hit by a pitch. Jared Jones hit the only homer of the game in the bottom of the third and LSU had nine hits on the game.

“[Neal] did a good job tonight,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “He did a really good job tonight specifically in just getting his pitch. He looked way different than he did on Sunday. He has had a good start but real good progress tonight. He has hitting talent and he’s one of my favorite guys that we’ve brought here.”

