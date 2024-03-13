LSU catcher Brady Neal talks playing right field and hitting discipline as Tigers head toward SEC schedule

LSU catcher and now outfielder Brady Neal

Brady Neal, who started in right field last night, led LSU with two RBI, went 3-for-3 hitting and was hit by a pitch. Jared Jones hit the only homer of the game in the bottom of the third and LSU had nine hits on the game.

“[Neal] did a good job tonight,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “He did a really good job tonight specifically in just getting his pitch. He looked way different than he did on Sunday. He has had a good start but real good progress tonight. He has hitting talent and he’s one of my favorite guys that we’ve brought here.”