LSU cancels third straight men’s basketball game because of COVID-19

The scheduled Tuesday night men’s basketball game between LSU and VCU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will not be played in accordance with SEC and NCAA COVID-19 protocols.

It’s third straight game LSU has postponed or canceled, including last Wednesday’s home game against New Orleans and Saturday’s home game vs. North Texas.

No playing VCU means the Tigers, 4-1, will have not played in two weeks before their next scheduled game, which is LSU’s SEC opener vs. Texas A&M in the PMAC on Dec. 29.

It’s likely LSU coach Will Wade, as he has done a couple of times this season already, will try to find a new non-conference opponent for Dec. 26 or 27 so the Tigers can get back in a game flow before starting league play.