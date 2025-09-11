LSU C Braelin Moore Expected To Play Vs. Florida, But TE Trey’Dez Green Remains Questionable

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU starting center Braelin Moore, who was the Southeastern Conference offensive lineman of the week after the Tigers’ opening win at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30, is expected play in No. 3 LSU’s SEC opener against Florida Saturday at Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC) after recovering from an ankle injury last week against Louisiana Tech.

“Braelin took all the reps today with the first team. He’s ready to go,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Thursday after practice.

COMPLETE BRIAN KELLY POSTGAME PRACTICE VIDEO

Moore will be listed as probable for the game. He injured his ankle on the first play of LSU’s win over Tech and left the field. He returned wearing a protective boot on his injured ankle.

Tight end Trey’Dez Green (knee) remains questionable for the game.

“Trey’Dez was out on the field today, catching balls, moving around,” Kelly said. “He’s going to be probably a game time decision. He’s not where we need him to be today, but we still have some time.”

Reserve true freshman defensive tackle Zion Williams is not expected to play because he is in concussion protocol, Kelly said. Williams played in the opener at Clemson, but did not play against Louisiana Tech.