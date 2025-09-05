LSU Brothers West And Whit Weeks Want To Stifle Tech Enough, So Baby Bro Zach Plays, Too

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Nearly a year ago, LSU linebacker West Weeks was part of a lousy defensive performance against 46-point underdog Nicholls State, a second level program (Football Championship Subdivision-FCS) in the home opener at Tiger Stadium.

Colonels’ running back Collin Guggenheim gained 145 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, including a 67-yard score that cut No. 18 LSU’s lead to 23-21 early in the third quarter.

The Tigers recovered and won, 44-21, but gave up an embarrassing 295 total yards. This foreshadowed another season of questionable defense by LSU.

No. 3 LSU (1-0) has Nicholls State on the brain going into its 2025 home opener on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+) against 37-point underdog Louisiana Tech (0-1) at Tiger Stadium.

“I know that Nicholls game was not too fun for us,” Weeks said Wednesday at player interviews. “I mean I think we gave up 200 yards rushing or something like that. So, we’ve been watching a little bit of that film just to kind of get that fire going for us and not let that happen again to us this year.”

The defense improved drastically in the 17-10 win at No. 4 Clemson Saturday.

“We’re LSU. Let’s go!”

-Brian Kelly was bringing it at his radio show tonight:https://t.co/8l351cuy7U — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 5, 2025

“I feel like we played a pretty good game, but as always, there was a lot of stuff we could clean up,” Weeks said. “We know that we can reach a whole other level. And it’s just a bunch of little stuff like eye discipline. So, just getting those little things right is what we’ve been focusing hard on this week.”

Weeks had five tackles at Clemson, while Star linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. had six with a sack and three quarterback hurries, including on Clemson’s last play of the game at LSU’s 15 as Cade Klubnik rushed a pass that fell incomplete.

“He was being disruptive, doing everything we know he can do, and he had a real good game. I’m glad to see him back out there flying around,” Weeks said of Perkins.

Weeks credited each position group to the success of the defense.

“It starts up front when dudes are getting pressure, and corners making plays,” he said. “When the corners are locking down, we’re going to be able to get after the quarterback.”

Weeks says LSU has to play defense just as well Saturday.

“They’re a good team, and we know it’s a nameless, faceless opponent every single week,” he said. “So, if we’re going out and playing the number one team in the country, or going out and playing whoever, it doesn’t matter. We came in this week focusing on what we need to get better at and trying to prepare to go 1-0 for another week.”

COULD THERE BE 3 WEEKS BROTHERS ON THE FIELD SATURDAY FOR LSU?

And Weeks is hoping to play next to both of his brothers on Saturday night.

Weeks’ younger brother Whit Weeks, a junior first team pre-season All-American after finishing ninth in the nation last year with 125 tackles, added three quarterback hurries and two tackles at Clemson. It was the first game the Weeks Brothers started together since playing at Oconee County High in Watkinsville, Georgia in 2020.

“Obviously, it was awesome,” West said of playing with Whit, who is two years younger. “It kind of felt like we were kids in the backyard just playing. We’d be just talking to each other mid-play, like, ‘Oh, what’d you see on that one?’ We were just kind of messing around with each other and having a good time out there.”

The third Weeks brother, freshman linebacker Zach Weeks, dressed out for the game, but didn’t play. LSU coach Brian Kelly said there is a chance all three Weeks could be at linebacker against Louisiana Tech. LSU is believed to never have three brothers play in the same game at the same time.

“That’d be pretty neat,” Kelly said. “I hope we get that opportunity. First of all, it’ll be deserving, because they’re all really good players. I’ve thought about it, and that will be a first for me, not that I’m into firsts. When you have the third brother come in through the doors, your first thought is, ‘Maybe there will be an opportunity for all three to be on the field.”