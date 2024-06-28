LSU board of supervisors approves contract extensions and raises for multiple coaches

The LSU board of supervisors approved contract extensions for three LSU head coaches on Friday.

Gymnastics coach Jay Clark, softball coach Beth Torina and track and field coach Dennis Shaver all had their contracts extended. Clark also received a raise for leading the gymnastics team to the program’s first national championship.

Clark’s salary will start at $410,000 then increase annually by $10,000 through the end of the deal. His contract goes through 2027. He previously made $280,000 in base salary.

He can also receive perfroamcne incentives and will receive a $100,000 retention bonus if he remains employed through June 2025.

Torina will make $455,000 in base salary until and Shaver will earn $525,000 until his contract expires in 2030. Shaver is the longest-tenured coach on LSU’s campus.

Deals were also approved for new men’s golf coach Jake Amos and two new basketball assistant coaches, Jalen Courtney-Williams and David Patrick. Courtney-Williams and Patrick’s coantracts both run through 2027.

Patrick will earn an average of $625,000 and Courtney-Williams will make $425,000 annually. Amos’ salary will start at $290,000 and will increase each year of his contract.