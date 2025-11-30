LSU Blows Lead Late, Falls At No. 8 Oklahoma, 17-13, To End Regular Season

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Quarterback John Mateer threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna with 4:16 left to overcome three interceptions, and No. 8 Oklahoma beat LSU, 17-13, on Saturday night to likely wrap up a College Football Playoff spot.

LSU had taken a 13-10 lead on a 43-yard field goal by Damian Ramos with 7:56 to play.

The Sooners (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) are in position to host a first-round game after winning four straight. Mateer was 23 of 38 for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Sategna caught nine passes for 121 yards.

Oklahoma held the Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) to 198 total yards and came up with a late stop to hold and beat LSU in its first game in the state of Oklahoma. The Tigers converted on just two of 14 third downs as backup quarterback Michael Van Buren struggled again, completing just 14 of 25 passes for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception. LSU now awaits its minor bowl destination.

Senior starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier missed his third straight game with an abdomen injury.

Oklahoma was on the move early in the third quarter when Mateer threw an interception to safety A.J. Haulcy, who returned it 42 yards to the Oklahoma 33. LSU scored in four plays as Van Buren connected with wide receiver for a 1-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 10-3.