LSU Blasts Omaha In Basketball, As If The Tigers Were Playing In The College World Series

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU baseball team has frequently practiced before winning some of its eight national championships, including two in the last three years, at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, or just Omaha.

On Friday, Omaha came to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and watched LSU dominate again – this time in basketball – as the Tigers defeated the Mavericks, 99-73, with the long ball. Not home runs, rather three-point shots.

LSU (5-0) hit 15 of 33 deep balls for 46 percent with guard Max Mackinnon nailing 6 of 8 and finishing with a game-high 22 points and three assists. Guard P.J. Carter hit 4 of 7 from three-point range off the bench for 12 points. And point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 2 of 3 shots from long range and scored 15 points with 10 assists – the first double-digit assist game for a Tiger since 2022. And he had zero turnovers.

“Max was awesome,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said of Mackinnon. “I thought his shot selection was great. I did get mad at him early, though. He passed up an open shot. I want him shooting. Let it fly.”

Forward Mike Nwoko scored 14 points. Forward Jalen Reed added 11 with seven rebounds off the bench, and forward Pablo Tambia had 13 rebounds with four assists and three points.

LSU had 20 assists in all.

“I loved the 20 assists. I loved the unselfishness,” McMahon said. “D.J. did what D.J does – find the open man.”

The Tigers next play on Friday, Nov. 29, against Drake (4-2) in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. With a win, the Tigers will play again on Nov. 30 in the tournament title game against the Georgia Tech-DePaul winner at 6 p.m. The two losers will play at 3 p.m. Saturday for third place.

LSU was on fire from the opening gun as it took a 12-0 lead at the 16:57 mark of the first half on a Nwoko layup before taking a 50-37 advantage into halftime.

Lance Waddled led Omaha (2-4) with 19 points.