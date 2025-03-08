LSU Blasts 6 Home Runs And 10-Run Rules North Alabama

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One of the few worries about the No. 1-ranked LSU baseball team so far this season has been a perceived lack of home run power.

Well, it was just against 3-8 North Alabama, but the Tigers launched six home runs in a 13-2 victory Friday night at Alex Box Stadium in a game called in the seventh inning because of the 10-run rule. The Tigers just 10-run ruled North Dakota State, 13-3, on Wednesday night with just one home run and have three 10-run-rule wins on the season.

LSU hit six home runs in a game for the first time since beating Kentucky, 14-0, in a Super Regional opener in 2023 in Alex Box.

“The power numbers are going to jump off the page, but most of them were literally line shots,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “And really good quality baseball swings. We got strong guys that are seeing the ball well. They’re staying in a good plan right now, and hitting the ball really hard, which is awesome to see.”

After a scoreless first two innings, Josh Pearson started the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning. After Jake Brown doubled and Luis Hernandez singled, Tanner Reaves drove both in with a three-run home-run for a 5-0 lead. Reaves finished a triple away from hitting for the cycle as he singled and doubled in a 3-for-3 night.

Daniel Dickinson and Steven Milam added solo home runs in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage. After North Alabama cut it to 7-1 in the top of the fifth on a home run by Alex Wade, Hernandez answered that with a solo home run in the home fifth for an 8-1 lead.

John Pearson hit a three-run home run in the Tigers’ five-run sixth inning for a 13-1 lead. LSU finished with 13 hits.

Pearson and Pearson became the first brother combination to each homer in an LSU game since Clay and Will Harris did it against Rice in 2005.

“It didn’t really hit me that they both hit a home run tonight,” Johnson said. Guess he had trouble keeping track.

Meanwhile, LSU starter Kade Anderson’s only blemish was that home run by Wade. He struck out 11 with no walks and allowed four hits in a career-high six innings to go to 3-0 on the season. Of his 92 pitches, 66 were strikes.

“He’s just very reliable,” Johnson said. “And he just keeps getting better every time. His stuff was really sharp.”

LSU freshman reliever Mavrick Rizy allowed one run in the seventh for the 13-2 final.

The Tigers and Lions are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Sunday, but rain is in the forecast for that time. LSU and North Alabama officials were discussing a likely game time change for Saturday after the game Friday.

WEEKEND STARTING PITCHERS

SATURDAY – Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 17 innings) vs. freshman left-hander Tripp Patterson (1-1, 1.37 ERA, 19 and two-thirds innings), North Alabama, 6 p.m. tentatively due to approaching bad weather.

SUNDAY – Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 15 innings) vs. senior right-hander Anthony Pingeton (1-1, 2.77 ERA, nine strikeouts, 13 innings), North Alabama, 1 p.m.