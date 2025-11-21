LSU Becomes Only SEC Team To Score 100-plus in Six Straight Games in 112-49 Win Over Alcorn State

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Writer

The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team (6-0) throttled Alcorn State (2-3) on Thursday night, 112-49, to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Tigers made history in their 63-point win over the Braves tonight as they became the first team in SEC history to score over 100 points in six consecutive games.

Senior forward Amiya Joyner says the team’s closeness allows the offense to click more than they already do with an already elite ability to score.

“It’s big (breaking the SEC record),” Joyner said. “We got good team chemistry on and off the court. We can share the ball a lot and we play good together.”

Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson and junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley led LSU in scoring with 18 points each. Three other Tigers scored 10 or more points: Mikaylah Williams (15), Kate Koval (15) and Grace Knox (12), marking the sixth straight game that LSU has five or more players in double-digit scoring.

Fulwiley surpassed 1,000 career points at a fitting time when she beat the buzzer on a contested three to end the first quarter. She added five steals and two assists to her 18-point performance against the Braves. Her defense continues to shine as she leads the country in steals with 29 in six games.

“MiLaysia has the quickest hands I think I’ve ever seen and I’ve been blessed to coach some of the greatest guards, but she has a knack for it and she can just strip you,” Mulkey said.

Sophomore forward Kate Koval recorded her third double-double of the season after recording 15 points and 12 rebounds. After a tough outing against Tulane in New Orleans, Mulkey was pleased with how the Notre Dame transfer bounced back.

“She doesn’t get too high. She doesn’t get too low. She’s always encouraging everybody and she understands you’re going to have good days and bad days,” Mulkey said. “Just stay true to who you are. Don’t try to be something you’re not. And that’s Kate.”

Senior guard Kailyn Gilbert was not with the team in tonight’s win. Mulkey says Gilbert was away with the team because of personal reasons.

“KG has been dealing with family issues for a long time,” Mulkey said. “A 22-year-old should not have to be dealing with what she’s dealing with. And she needs to help somebody in her family. And she’s so mature. We just ask everybody to pray for her because she always does the right thing.”

The Tigers will leave Tuesday for the Virgin Islands as LSU prepares to face Marist (2-3) on Friday, Nov. 28 (7 p.m., ESPN+) and the winner of Miami of Ohio (4-1) and Washington State (0-5) on Saturday, Nov. 29 (Time TBA, ESPN+) in the Paradise Jam Tournament at Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.