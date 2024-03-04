LSU Beach Volleyball, Tennis Updates

No. 7 LSU Beach Volleyball won both its matches on Sunday to finish the weekend 5-0 at the Tiger Beach Challenge.

“This was a long weekend,” head coach Russell Brock said. “We played a lot of tough matches and expended a lot of energy. I’m glad we have the next couple weeks to get healthy and make some improvements before our next event. A lot of people played in a lot of important matches over the last couple days. We got some really good information, and we also found a lot of things that we can work on to be better. I’m glad we have the time to spend to improve as we head into a really important stretch of the season.”

LSU started with a 4-1 win over North Alabama. LSU then faced Tulane and won 3-2 to cap off an undefeated weekend.

LSU has next weekend off before heading to Manhattan Beach, California for the East Meets West tournament. The Tigers will play California, UCLA, ULM and Hawaii.

Women’s Tennis

The LSU women’s tennis team (9-3, 1-1 SEC) recorded its first Top 25 win of the season on Sunday after taking down No. 14 South Carolina (8-3, 0-2 SEC) by a score of 4-1.

The win was the first Top 25 win for LSU since 2021 and the first under head coach Taylor Fogleman.

“A total team effort today,” Fogleman said. “In doubles, singles, wins and losses it was a super resilient effort by the group. I’m so proud of our team for their performance against a well-coached South Carolina team and I’m happy they’re about to get a victory like that today. To get that win and then turn around and get another win and handle that match well was also great. A proud day for us for sure and I hope it’ll spur us on to be even hungrier and keep improving each day like we have been.”

LSU followed up the win over South Carolina with a 4-0 win over ULM.

LSU heads on the road next weekend in Mississippi as the Tigers take on Ole Miss at 3 p.m. on Friday. They then finish the weekend against Mississippi State on Sunday.

Men’s Tennis

No. 25 LSU men’s tennis (11-2, 1-1 SEC) fell 4-1 to Florida (6-4, 2-0 SEC) on Sunday.

LSU started off the match by taking the doubles point, but Florida reclaimed the lead on the singles court.

The Gators tied up the score after Nate Bonetto defeated Aleksi Lofman on the No. 3 court. Bonetto took the first set by a score of 6-1. Lofman fought back in the second set but fell 7-5.

Florida created a 2-1 lead on the No. 1 court as No. 78 Jeremy Jin defeated Stefan Latinovic in three sets. Jin took the first set in a narrow 6-4 win. Latinovic came back and won the second set by a score of 7-6(5), forcing a third set. Jin took the third set after dropping only two games in a 6-2 win.

The Gators extended the lead to 3-1 by Aidan Kim on the No. 2 court. Kim defeated Stoupe in three sets. Kim took the first set in a tight 7-5 contest. On the No. 4 court, No. 104 Nirundorn clinched the match after defeating Alessio Vasquez. Nirundorn claimed the first set in a 6-4 win before only dropping three games in a 6-3 win.

LSU’s next match is at home against Ole Miss on March 8.