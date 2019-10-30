LSU beach volleyball opens play Friday morning in CCSA championships

The No. 2 seed LSU beach volleyball team (22-5) will face the No. 7 seed Missouri State (7-6) Friday at 11:30 a.m. CT in the first round of the CCSA Tournament Aqua Bracket Friday at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex.

“We are locked in to the task at hand,” LSU head coach Russell Brock said. “I love the history of our program. We’ve always done a great job of showing up for big events and playing our tails off. That’s what it’s going to take.

“We’ve never been afraid of a moment. We’ve never been afraid of an opponent. We’ve never been afraid of a situation or a location. It’s always been – when it’s go time, we’ve performed. This is the greatest opportunity we’ve had so far this year, being at conference and getting to play some great opponents and building to a scenario where we can do something that we’ve never done before.”

LSU practiced at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex on Thursday morning where the Tigers will be in pursuit of their first ever Conference Championship.

If the Tigers win Friday, they will move on to Saturday where they will face the winner of TCU vs. College of Charleston. The losers of LSU vs. Missouri State and TCU vs. College of Charleston will meet later on Friday for an elimination match.

Missouri State enters the tournament having lost three matches in a row while the Tigers have won their past five matchups. The TCU vs. College of Charleston matchup will take place following the conclusion of LSU’s match and the result of that will dictate who the Tigers face next.