LSU Bats Go Quietly Again In 4-3 Loss To Oklahoma To Lose Series

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU hit two home runs, but the Tigers totaled only four hits in all while its pitching failed late for LSU’s second straight loss to No. 7 Oklahoma, 4-3, in front of 12,000 at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU lost 4-2 on Friday night with just seven hits.

The Tigers (16-9, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) took a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning, but the Sooners struck for three runs on two hits off reliever Gavin Guidry.

Guidry walked Alec Blair to start the inning before Nolan Steven singled to put runners on the corners. Kyle Branch’s single cut the Tigers’ lead to 3-2. After Jason Walk’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners over, Deven Shearin replaced Guidry. Camden Johnson drove in the next run to tie it on a grounder to second base that Jack Ruckert fumbled for an error. Oklahoma (19-5, 4-2 SEC) took a 4-3 lead on sacrifice fly by Brendan Brock.

Chris Stanfield’s lead-off home run in the fifth off Oklahoma lefty starter Cord Rager put the Tigers up 3-1. It was Stanfield’s first home run of the season. The Tigers had two on with one out later in the inning, but Jake Brown grounded into a 4-6-3 double play – the fifth turned by the Sooners on the weekend.

The Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by freshman Omar Serna Jr., who has three on the season. Derek Curiel walked ahead of Serna’s homer.

The LSU coach who won 1 national title, finished runner-up for a 2nd, left most of the team that won another one in 2023, and won 4 SEC titles, has been fired by South Carolina after 6-28 mark in one SEC season and 4 games.https://t.co/NAlwRUCoTh — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 21, 2026

Oklahoma went up 1-0 in the first inning on a home run off LSU starter William Schmidt by Camden Johnson to left field.

Schmidt didn’t allow another run, but he lasted only four innings as he threw 90 pitches with 59 for strikes. He gave up six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He did not leave because of any back tightness, which was the case last week.

Guidry replaced Schmidt. He struck out six in three and a third innings, but he walked four and allowed two earned runs on two hits.

LSU next plays on Tuesday at home against Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. before hosting Kentucky Friday through Sunday.