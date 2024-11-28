LSU Basketball Won an Epic Game Last Time Out; It May Have Lasting Affects

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – November 28, 2024 | From a 20-point deficit to triple-overtime glory, LSU’s basketball team etched their name in history. The Tigers’ 109-102 victory over Central Florida showcased their tenacity, breaking their overtime scoring record with 39 points. LSU coach Matt McMahon marveled at the unprecedented nature of scoring 84 points after halftime. This resilience marks only their fourth such comeback since 1967, improving their overtime record to 43-53. Cam Carter’s 52-minute, 20-point performance led the charge. Reed contributed a double-double in 48 minutes. Jordan Sears sank six 3-pointers over 41 minutes, while Dji Bailey distributed six assists in 44 minutes. The Tigers’ strength coach, Mike Chatman, received praise for preparing the team for such a grueling contest. This victory echoes their 2013 triple-overtime win against Alabama. LSU (5-1) now sets its sights on Northwestern State (2-4), hosting them Friday on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.