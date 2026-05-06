LSU Basketball: Will Wade Hires Former Aid And Player Reed Vial To Basketball Staff

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU player Reed Vial is back at his alma mater to work under coach Will Wade as his executive assistant and coordinator of external relations.

Vial will assist with basketball operations and logistics while helping oversee marketing, branding, fan engagement, creative strategy and social media. He worked under Wade as an assistant at McNeese during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons before following him to the North Carolina State head coaching job last year.

“It is great to have Reed Vial returning to his alma mater to continuing working with our basketball staff at LSU,” Wade said. “His attention to detail and his knowledge of the many aspects of the way we operate this program makes him a valuable member in our organization.”

Will Wade doubles his number of players with his 2nd and adds staff member:https://t.co/hRtcgcqiiT — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 6, 2026

A Baton Rouge native, Vial graduated from LSU in 2018 with a degree in finance before earning his MBA with a concentration in sports marketing in 2021.

Vial played two seasons as a walk-on at LSU, first under then-head coach Johnny Jones during the 2016-17 season and then under Coach Wade during the 2017-18 campaign. Jones is also back at LSU as an assistant coach.

Following his playing career, Vial interned at NIKE World Headquarters in basketball sports marketing during the summer of 2018 before returning to LSU as a graduate assistant from 2019-2021.

Prior to returning to coaching, Vial worked with performance technology company Hyperice in Austin, Texas. He also co-founded Baton Rouge-based sneaker and apparel business Footswagg with his younger brother, Ryland.