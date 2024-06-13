LSU basketball will host Florida State in the SEC/ACC Challenge next season

LSU basketball will host Florida State in this year’s edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Seminoles will come to the PMAC on Dec. 3 and will be one of 16 matchups between the SEC and ACC during the challenge. Times and channels will be released at a later date.

LSU played Syracuse in last year’s SEC/ACC Challenge and lost 80-57. The SEC and ACC split the series last year 7-7. The ACC has 18 schools and the SEC has 16, so two teams from the ACC will not participate this season.

The full schedule of the challenge is below:

Tuesday, December 3

Arkansas at Miami

Cal at Missouri

Florida State at LSU

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

Kentucky at Clemson

Notre Dame at Georgia

Ole Miss at Louisville

South Carolina at Boston College

Syracuse at Tennessee

Wake Forest at Texas A&M

Wednesday, December 4

Alabama at North Carolina

Auburn at Duke

Pitt at Mississippi State

Texas at NC State

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Virginia at Florida