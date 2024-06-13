LSU basketball will host Florida State in the SEC/ACC Challenge next season

LSU basketball will host Florida State in this year’s edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The Seminoles will come to the PMAC on Dec. 3 and will be one of 16 matchups between the SEC and ACC during the challenge. Times and channels will be released at a later date.
LSU played Syracuse in last year’s SEC/ACC Challenge and lost 80-57. The SEC and ACC split the series last year 7-7. The ACC has 18 schools and the SEC has 16, so two teams from the ACC will not participate this season.
The full schedule of the challenge is below:
Tuesday, December 3
Arkansas at Miami
Cal at Missouri
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Kentucky at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia
Ole Miss at Louisville
South Carolina at Boston College
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Wednesday, December 4
Alabama at North Carolina
Auburn at Duke
Pitt at Mississippi State
Texas at NC State
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Virginia at Florida
