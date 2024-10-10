LSU Basketball TV and Live-Streaming Times Announced for 2024-25 Season

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and its television partners announced the game times and television/streaming networks for the complete 2024-25 LSU men’s basketball schedule on Thursday.

LSU will host 18 games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center along with a free exhibition game which will be a pre-Halloween party on Oct. 29 against Loyola (N.O.).

The regular season opener is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against ULM.

LSU’s return game against Kansas State on Nov. 14 will be streamed on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. CT, while the Tigers games against Pittsburgh (Nov. 22) and either UCF or Wisconsin (Nov. 24) will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network from the Greenbrier Tip-Off. Ticket information is available at greenbriertipoff.com.

The Tigers are also taking part in a neutral-neutral series with SMU that begins this year in the Compete 4 Cause Classic at the Comerica Center n Frisco, Texas on Dec. 14 (ESPNU, 3 p.m.). Tickets for that game go on sale Friday (Oct. 11) at 10 a.m. at commericacenter.com. In the 2025-26 season, the teams will play a game in a contest scheduled at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The home highlight of the non-conference schedule takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when LSU hosts Florida State at 8 p.m. (SEC Network) in the SEC/ACC Challenge. This will be the second year of the challenge with the leagues tying at 7-7 a year ago.

The Tigers will have five Saturday home games highlighting the nine SEC home games, starting with the conference opener on Jan. 4 against Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m. ESPN2). LSU is also at home on Saturday against Texas (Feb. 1, 5 p.m.), Ole Miss (Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.), Florida (Feb. 22, 5 p.m.) and the season finale on March 8 against Texas A&M (3 p.m.).

Ticket information including season tickets are now available and on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and at LSUTix.net. Single game nonconference tickets and mini plans will go on sale Monday (Oct. 14).

Also on Monday, the Tigers will have an open practice for students and fans beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the main floor of the Maravich Center. Free pizza for students while supplies last.

LSU MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE (As of Oct. 10, 2024)

(All Times CST; HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS; *Denotes SEC Game)

October

Tues. 29 LOYOLA (EXB.)(N.O.)(SECN+) 7 p.m.

November

Wed. 6 ULM (SECN+) 7 p.m.

Sun. 10 ALABAMA STATE (SECN+) 4 p.m.

Thurs. 14 At Kansas State (ESPN+) 8 p.m.

Tues. 19 CHARLESTON SO. (SECN+) 7 p.m.

Greenbrier Tipoff (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

Fri. 22 Vs. Pittsburgh (CBSSN) 1:30 p.m.

Sun. 24 Vs. UCF/Wisconsin (CBSSN) 2/4:30 p.m.

Fri. 29 NORTHWESTERN ST. (SECN+) 7 p.m.

December

SEC/ACC Challenge

Tues. 3 FLORIDA STATE (SEC Network) 8 p.m.

Sun. 8 FLA. GULF COAST (SECN+) 2 p.m.

Compete 4 Cause Classic (Frisco, Texas)

Sat. 14 Vs. SMU (ESPNU) 3 p.m.

Tues. 17 STETSON (SEC Network) 8 p.m.

Sun. 22 UNO (SECN+) 2 p.m.

Sun. 29 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY (SECN+) 6 p.m.

January

Sat. 4 *VANDERBILT (ESPN2) 3:30 p.m.

Tues. 7 *At Missouri (SEC Network) 8 p.m.

Sat. 11 *At Ole Miss (SEC Network) 5 p.m.

Tues. 14 *ARKANSAS (SEC Network) 8 p.m.

Sat. 18 *At Texas A&M (SEC Network) 7:30 p.m.

Sat. 25 *At Alabama (SEC Network) 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 29 *AUBURN (SEC Network) 6 p.m.

February

Sat. 1 *TEXAS (SEC Network) 5 p.m.

Wed. 5 *At Georgia (SEC Network) 8 p.m.

Sat. 8 *OLE MISS (SEC Network) 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 12 *At Arkansas (ESPN2/U) 8 p.m.

Sat. 15 *At Oklahoma (SEC Network) 5 p.m.

Tues. 18 *SOUTH CAROLINA (SEC Network) 8 p.m.

Sat. 22 *FLORIDA (SEC Network) 5 p.m.

Tues. 25 *TENNESSEE (SEC Network) 8 p.m.

March

Sat. 1 *At Miss. State (SEC Network) 2:30 p.m.

Tues. 4 *At Kentucky (ESPN/2/U) 6/8 p.m.

Sat. 8 *TEXAS A&M (SEC Network) 3 p.m.

12-16 At SEC Tournament (SEC Network, ESPN)