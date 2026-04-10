LSU Basketball Transfer Target PJ Haggerty Picks Aggies As Will Wade Misses 2nd Straight Time

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

For the second straight college basketball NCAA Transfer Portal window, Will Wade has come close, but no PJ Haggerty.

Haggerty, the No. 5 overall player in the portal and No. 2 point guard from Kansas State, committed to Texas A&M on Friday after Wade and LSU were in the running along with North Carolina State, Ole Miss and Texas.

A native of Crosby, Texas, near Houston, Haggerty will play less than two hours from home. He was fourth in the nation in scoring in the 2025-26 season with 23.4 points a game as a redshirt junior. Texas A&M will be his fifth school in five years as he red-shirted at TCU as a freshman in 2022-23 before playing one season at Tulsa, one at Memphis and one at Kansas State.

Wade tried to sign Haggerty last year from Memphis while Wade was the coach at North Carolina State, but Haggerty chose Kansas State.