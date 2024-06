A four-star point guard in the class of 2025 has scheduled an official visit to LSU’s campus this fall.

Jalen Reece, a 5-foot-10 senior from Oak Ridge High in Orlando, is the No. 79 overall prospect in his class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His visit to Baton Rouge is scheduled for September 21.

He took an unofficial visit to LSU last October. Head coach Matt McMahon has yet to land a recruit for the class of 2025.