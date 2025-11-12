LSU Basketball Signs Australian Forward On 1st Day Of Early Signing Period

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU basketball Coach Matt McMahon signed 6-foot-8 forward Marcus Vaughns of Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday – the fist day of the early signing period that runs through Nov. 19.

Vaughns, who is not ranked by 247sports.com, plays for the Centre of Excellence development program in Australia and recently was part of the NBA Global Academy and Basketball Without Borders during the NBA All-Star Weekend in February. The NBA Global Academy provides development for top high school-age players outside the United States through basketball skills, education, and life skills.

“We are excited to welcome Marcus Vaughns to Louisiana State University,” McMahon said. “Marcus is an incredibly humble talent from Australia who will bring versatility to our program. He is skilled and smart with the ability to play multiple positions. His international experience will benefit him as he makes the transition to college. I love his spirit and appreciation for the opportunity to come to Louisiana and represent the Tigers.”

McMahon’s Tigers (2-0) host Florida International (1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network+.

Vaughns is part of McMahon’s No. 15-ranked Class of 2026. Two other commitments from that class are expected to sign Wednesday or later this week – No. 29 small forward Kevin Thomas (6-6, 195) of Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, and No. 44 small forward Herly Brutus (6-5, 180) of The Villages Charter School in The Villages, Florida.

Vaughns participated in the G-League Showcase in 2024 and was named the MVP of the 2024 NIKE All-Asian camp. He is the son of Brian Vaughns, who was a fifth-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1987 NBA Draft from UC-Santa Barbara. He later played for years in Australia’s National Basketball League and in Europe for several seasons.