LSU Basketball Signs 3 Members of Its No. 6-Ranked Recruiting Class

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon signed all three commitments to his sixth-ranked recruiting class of 2025 by Wednesday night on national early signing day for basketball.

The Tigers added No. 11 shooting guard Mazi Mosley (6-foot-5, 165 pounds), a four-star prospect out of five from Montverde Academy in Orlando, Florida, via St. Francis High School in the Los Angeles area. Mosley is the No. 59 overall prospect in the country and No. 13 player in California, according to 247Sports.com, which has LSU’s three-man class at No. 6.

Rivals.com ranks LSU’s class No. 4 in the nation.

A nephew of Magic Johnson, Mosley received scholarship offers from UCLA, California, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Michigan and Arizona State, among others. But he committed to LSU on Sept. 30 after visiting the campus on Sept. 24.

“Mazi Mosley is an athletic guard with good size,” McMahon said from Manhattan, Kansas, where the Tigers (2-0) play Kansas State (2-0) on Thursday (8 p.m., ESPN+).

“We love his 3-point shooting along with his ability to get in the paint off the dribble,” McMahon said. “He plays with great unselfishness and can make all of the reads as a passer. Mazi can play multiple positions on the perimeter and will excel in our system. We love the contagious energy and spirit he brings to our team.”

McMahon started the early signing period that will run through Nov. 20 with the addition of Matt Gilhool (6-10, 205), a four-star prospect and No. 15 center in the nation out of William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia. He is the No. 97 national prospect and No. 1 player in Pennsylvania. He committed to LSU on Sept. 10 after a Sept. 7 visit.

Among the other programs offering Gilhool a scholarship were Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State and Penn State.

“Matt Gilhool is a highly skilled and versatile forward,” McMahon said. “He is an athletic finisher at the rim and can score with either hand in the post. Matt stretches the defense with his ability to shoot the three and space the court. He plays extremely hard and can really run the floor for his size. Matt will be very impactful in our rebounding and rim protection as he continues to get stronger.”

McMahon closed the day with the signing of four-star Jalen Reece (6-0, 175), the 10 point guard in the country from Oak Ridge High in Orlando, Florida. Reece is the No. 67 overall prospect and No. 14 in Florida. He had offers from Alabama, Illinois, Kansas State, Ohio State and Virginia.

“Jalen Reece is a true floor general with excellent court vision and elite passing ability,” McMahon said. “Creative and smart, he makes plays for his teammates, while also being a proven scorer. Jalen will bring consistent 3-point shooting, and he will flourish in our up-tempo, ball screen attack. I love his competitiveness, toughness, and intelligence on both ends of the court. He has winning DNA that translates on the national stage.”