LSU Basketball Shares The Wealth In Equal And Easy Win Over Louisiana-Monroe

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

A reporter threw out the word egalitarian after LSU shared the wealth for an easy, 95-60, victory over Louisiana-Monroe to open the 2024-25 season Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“That’s a big word,” McMahon said. “I think it means equal.”

Correct. And McMahon used 10 players for 12 minutes or more with seven of those grabbing four or more rebounds, six of those recording assists and four scoring in double figures.

“I like the way the ball’s moving,” McMahon said.

LSU VETERAN GUARD TYRELL WARD WILL NOT PLAY THIS SEASON

Senior transfer guard Cam Carter from Kansas State had another way of saying the same thing after he scored 21 with 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and four rebounds.

“We’ve got to share the sugar,” he said.

Sweet.

Junior forward Jalen Reed was that as he led all scorers with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-9 shooting inside, 8 of 8 free throws and eight rebounds.

“He was very efficient,” McMahon said.

“My teammates trusted me to give me the ball,” Reed said. “They really made it a lot easier for me. I’ve got a lot of great belief in this team.”

The Tigers (1-0) next play on Sunday at 4 p.m. against Alabama State (0-1), which lost at UNLV, 93-79, on Monday. Anyone with a ticket stub from Saturday night’s LSU-Alabama football game at Tiger Stadium gets in free in quite the egalitarian promotion. Then it will be a road trip to Kansas State, an Elite Eight team last season, on Thursday.

Also scoring in double figures for the Tigers were senior transfer guard Dji Bailey of Richmond with 13 and six rebounds and freshman point guard Curtis Givens III with 15 and six rebounds.

Carter was amazed at the variety and quality of the guard play.

“We all take from each other,” he said. “It’s special.”

It was a special night for Carter, who grew up in Donaldsonville and went to East Ascension High before playing his freshman season at Mississippi State and the last two at Kansas State.

“Coming back home – it’s a dream come true,” he said.