LSU Basketball Sees Portal Open Again For Forward Pablo Tamba Of UC-Davis

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has gone more than three weeks without signing a player out of the NCAA Transfer Portal … until now.

The Tigers have added a sixth portal player in unranked 6-foot-7 forward Pablo Tamba, who scored 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game at the University of California-Davis last season through 32 starts. He was a backup there in 2023-24 and averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 31 games. At Indian River Junior College in 2022-23, he scored 11.9 points a game with 4.5 rebounds.

Originally from Spain, Tamba will be a senior at LSU, which has confirmed his signing.

McMahon now has 11 scholarship players – two returnees in forward Jalen Reed, who will be a junior next season, and forward Robert Miller III, who will be a sophomore next season, three incoming high school signees, and the six portal additions.

The Tigers lost point guard Curtis Givens III to the portal last week after his freshman season at LSU in 2024-25.

LSU’s previous five portal players to sign were No. 6 point guard Dedan Thomas from UNLV, No. 14 power forward Marquel Sutton of Omaha, No. 17 center Michael Nwoko of Mississippi State, No. 23 shooting guard Rashad King of Northeastern and No. 91 shooting guard Max MacKinnon of Portland. The class of six is ranked No. 11 in the nation by 247sports.com

McMahon’s three incoming freshmen are No. 10 point guard Jalen Reece of Oak Ridge High in Orlando, Florida, No. 12 shooting guard Mazi Mosley of Prolific Prep in Napa, California, and No. 12 center Matt Gilhool of William Penn High in Philadelphia. That class is ranked No. 17 by 247sports.com

McMahon is trying to add two more players via the portal.