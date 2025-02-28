LSU Basketball Running Out Of Chances To Win Another Game With 3 Left In Regular Season

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

If LSU still had had 6-foot-10, 240-pound junior power forward Jalen Reed, the Tigers might be about 18-10 right now with a 7-8 record in the Southeastern Conference and in line for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Reed, the Tigers’ captain, was averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds through eight games before being lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee. LSU has not had a consistent, physical presence inside ever since.

Such a presence would be enhancing coach Matt McMahon’s use of the four-guard offense, which has succeeded at times.

But even if the Tigers did have that loftier season record with Reed, they likely still would’ve lost their last two games, which were to No. 3 Florida, 79-65, last Saturday and 65-59 last Tuesday to No. 5 Tennessee. The SEC is just the best league in the land this season without question and the best it has ever been. And the Gators and Vols are two of the better teams in the league.

Yet, LSU outscored the taller, beefier and more talented Florida, 22-2, during a first half run and led, 37-31, at the half, and still led at the 12-minute mark of the second half. The Tigers were also within 26-23 at the half against Tennessee and within five in the final moments.

“I have great respect for Matt McMahon and his entire staff,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after his 65-59 win over the Tigers. “When you lose players like he did early in the year, he continues to find a way to keep his guys in games.”

At least, on Saturday, the Tigers (14-14, 3-12 SEC) step down in competition a tad against No. 24 Mississippi State (19-9, 7-8 SEC) on the road at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. Then it’s another not so highly ranked opponent at No. 17 Kentucky (19-9, 8-7) before the season finale at No. 12 Texas A&M (20-9, 9-6) on March 8 at home.

Does LSU, which won two straight before its top five tour, have another win it?

“I mean, we still have what three, four guaranteed games,” LSU senior guard Cam Carter said. The Tigers will play in the SEC Tournament on March 12 in Nashville against an opponent to be determined.

Carter did not answer the question.

“We’re just going to take our mistakes and fix them and carry that onto the next game, and just keep getting better,” he said.

LSU has actually improved through several of its many losses.

“Just not giving up and showing that dog,” freshman guard Vyctorius Miller said after scoring a career high 17 for an SEC game against Tennessee. “We’re supposed to be here. Just staying with it.”