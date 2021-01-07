LSU basketball recruiting Class of 2021 adds All-Mountain West Conference transfer

There’s no doubt about Seneca Knight’s level of excitement.

After two-plus years at San Jose State, the native of Lafayette and product of Northside High School is ready to return to his native state after announcing he was transferring to LSU.

“There’s no place like home,” Knight said on his Twitter account Thursday.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Knight is the fourth member of LSU’s Class of 2021 and before Knight’s pledge, was ranked 37th nationally by 247Sports.

The Tigers also have commitments from centers Jerrell Colbert of Germantown, Tenn. and Bradley Ezewiro of Mouth of Wilson, Va. to go along with guard Brandon Murray of IMG Academy.

Knight, a guard, opted to transfer to LSU after averaging 9.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in the first four games of his junior season.

His best year at San Jose St. was last season as a sophomore. He earned third team All-Mountain West Conference honors, averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds and shooting 40 percent from the field.

Knight averaged 20 points per game in conference play and scored 30-plus points on three occasions.

While at Class 4A Northside, which had previously never produced an LSU basketball player, Knight scored more than a 1,000 points and was named first team all-state after averaging 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.