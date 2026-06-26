LSU Basketball: Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Staying At Michigan

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Over the last few days, LSU men’s basketball fans fantasized over coach Will Wade signing Final Four MVP point guard Elliot Cadeau of national champion Michigan via the transfer portal as Wolverines coach Dusty May suddenly left the team to coach the NBA Dallas Mavericks on Monday. That coaching change gave an out-of-window portal opportunity for Michigan players since the regular portal window closed in April.

News spread of a booster donation dinner at The Supper Club in Baton Rouge this week raising $2.5 million for Wade to complete his undermanned 2026-27 roster.

But, alas, Michigan assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. was quickly promoted to interim head coach on Tuesday, and on Thursday Cadeau said he will be staying at Michigan for his senior season.

“I bleed blue,” Cadeau said on social media Thursday night with the hashtag, “HAILTHEVICTORS,” quoting the Michigan fight song.

BREAKING: Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau will RETURN for his junior season per his Instagram



“I bleed blue. #HAILTOTHEVICTORS” pic.twitter.com/eWnPnOZsJd — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) June 26, 2026

Cadeau (6-foot-1, 180), a native of Brooklyn, New York, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists for Michigan (37-3, 19-1 Big Ten champions) in the 2025-26 season as a junior last season after transferring from North Carolina following two seasons. (The above tweet incorrectly says Cadeau will be a junior next season.)

He averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament and shot 40 percent from three-point range (10-of-25). He was listed as No. 60 overall portal prospect and No. 14 point guard, but was clearly the best player out there in the special window.

“Guys hated it when coach Abernathy would take over practice.” … former LSU great Rudy Macklin. https://t.co/wf1Y3IFpvv — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 25, 2026

Coming out of Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, in 2023, Cadeau was a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 12 player in the country and No. 2 point guard when he signed with North Carolina.

LSU has only five signed players at the moment for Wade’s first season in 2026-27 after returning to LSU, where he coached from 2017-22 before being fired for voluminous NCAA violations, then coaching at McNeese State for two seasons and North Carolina State last season.

Wade is expected to bring in several more players from overseas by August.