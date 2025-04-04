LSU Basketball Player Daimion Collins Decides To Enter the Transfer Portal

LSU basketball’s starting center Daimion Collins announced on Instagram Friday that he has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt junior expressed in his statement, “After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the best step for my future and continued development. Thank you, Tiger Nation, for your unwavering support. I will always carry these experiences and lessons with me as I embark on this new chapter.”

Collins extended his gratitude to his teammates, coach Matt McMahon, and the staff for their support. Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 200 pounds, Collins averaged 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks over 20.4 minutes per game. The former five-star recruit, who began his career at Kentucky, posted a 58% shooting percentage from the field and 20.4% from beyond the arc on 34 attempts.

He stepped into a starting role for 22 games following Jalen Reed’s season-ending ACL injury on December 3. Collins missed the majority of his true junior year in the 2023-24 season due to a dislocated right shoulder, an injury he experienced multiple times this season, though he only missed two games.

Collins logged 152 more minutes this season compared to his first three college seasons combined. One of his standout performances featured a career-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, along with four blocks and four rebounds, in an 82-79 victory over Oklahoma on February 15.

Collins becomes the sixth player from McMahon’s roster to enter the transfer portal, joining freshman Vyctorius Miller, redshirt freshman Corey Chest, sophomore Mike Williams, junior Noah Boyde, and junior Tyrell Ward. The Tigers retain Jalen Reed, who averaged 11.1 points on 60.4% shooting and 6.5 rebounds per game, and have added four transfers, including center Michael Nwoko from Mississippi State.

The other additions since the portal window opened on March 24 include guards UNLV sophomore Dedan Thomas, Portland junior Max Mackinnon, and Northeastern junior Rashad King. LSU concluded last season with a 14-18 record and a 3-15 mark in the Southeastern Conference.