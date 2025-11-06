LSU Basketball Opens Season With Impressive Win Over Tarleton State

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Forget who LSU played.

Yes, Tarleton State was 12-20 last season and 7-9 in the Western Athletic Conference.

But the Tigers looked like they will have an exciting offense in the 2025-26 season as they blitzed the Texans, 96-60, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night.

LSU (1-0) became just the third Tigers team to shoot 70 percent or better in school history, hitting 33 of 47 shots for 70.2 percent. Senior guard Max Mackinnon, a transfer from the University of Portland, put on a show, hitting 6 of 7 from the floor and 4 of 5 from three-point range for 19 points and had five assists.

Junior Dedan Thomas Jr. of UNLV played as advertised as the No. 6 transfer point guard in the nation as he hit 6 of 7 shots for 16 points and delivered eight assists with five rebounds. Marquel Sutton, a senior transfer forward Omaha, hit 13 points. Junior transfer center Mike Nwoko of Mississippi State added 11 points and eight rebounds.

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon really needs Jalen Reed to have a good season:https://t.co/Sdu1CngU2l — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 5, 2025

Junior returning forward Jalen Reed appears close to 100 percent after missing all of last season except for eight games. He scored 11 points with six rebounds and two steals. And sophomore returning forward Robert Miller III put up 10 points with six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

“I thought you saw the unselfishness,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “Effort was really good. Just loved the efficiency.”

LSU had 21 assists in all. The Tigers led by 20 in the first half at 43-23 on a Reed free throw and led 47-31 at the half. The Tigers soon put the game out of reach in the second half.

Tarleton State fell to 0-2 under coach Billy Gillispie, a former coach of Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

“Max really got us going,” McMahon said. “D.J. (Thomas), you saw how he just orchestrates everything on the floor and can play defense. I love our group.”

LSU next plays on Monday at home at 7 p.m. against UNO (1-0).