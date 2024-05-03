LSU basketball officially secures the signing of its top commitment in its 2024 class

LSU basketball officially signed its third top 100 recruit of the 2024 recruiting cycle on Thursday.

Four-star guard Vyctorius Miller signed his national letter of the intent after giving his verbal commitment last month. He was originally committed to Oregon, but decommitted and switched to LSU instead.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Vyctorius Miller to the LSU Basketball program,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said. “Vyctorius is an incredibly skilled and talented guard. We love his 3-point shooting ability along with his versatility to score in a variety of ways. As a playmaker, he is extremely creative in his attack off ball screens and handoffs. He will be a great fit for our style of play. We look forward to his arrival in Baton Rouge later this month.”

He was the final commit in the 2024 class for LSU that ranks 13th in the country. He’s joined by forward Robert Miller and guard Curtis Givens III. They’re also joined by three incoming transfers in a class. Point guard Jordan Sears, shooting guard Cam Carter and guard Dji Bailey.

Miller is the highest ranked commit coming to LSU this offseason. He’s the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 56 overall player in the nation.