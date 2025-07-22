LSU Basketball Loses Assistant Just Months After Hiring, Because “Mama Called”

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Talk about a fast break.

LSU assistant men’s basketball coach Yasir Rosemond is leaving less than four months after accepting his job with head coach Matt McMahon.

McMahon hired Rosemond, who was an assistant coach with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2021-25, last April at the Final Four in San Antonio as an assistant. But Rosemond has just agreed to become an assistant at Oregon, where he played from 1997-99 and was an assistant from 2005-10.

The late Bear Bryant explained leaving the football coaching job at Texas A&M after for his alma mater Alabama after the 1957 season by saying, “Mama called.” But at least Bryant stayed at A&M for four seasons.

Rosemond, 47, just signed his LSU contract on June 1, and the LSU Board of Supervisors approved it in late June.

“I’m beyond excited and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the LSU program,” Rosemond said in an LSU release last April. “Having previously coached at Alabama and Georgia, I know how special the SEC is, and to now be part of LSU’s incredible tradition is truly an honor. I can’t wait to get started, support our student-athletes, and give everything I have to this team and community.”

An Atlanta native, Rosemond was looking for a job at the Final Four as the Indiana head coach, Mike Woodson, was let go after last season. Rosemond was an assistant at Alabama from 2017-19 and at Georgia from 2014-17. He also was an assistant at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama, from 2012-14 and at Seattle University in the 2010-11 season.