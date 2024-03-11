LSU Basketball Looking at a Possible NIT Bid, Whether It’s an Automatic Bid or Not Could Hinge on SEC Tournament

A trip to the NCAA tournament looks to be out of reach for LSU basketball, but the SEC tournament and a potential NIT bid are still on the line for the Tigers this season.

The NIT adopted a new selection format this season that has automatic bids for the top two teams from the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC that did not make the NCAA tournament. The two highest teams based on NET rankings, regardless of win-loss record, will be given the chance to hot a came in the first round of the NIT.

ESPN currently has seven SEC schools projected to make the NCAA tournament meaning LSU will need to be in eighth or ninth place in the conference to secure an automatic bid.

Texas A&M is currently sitting as one of the first teams out in the ESPN projection. If the Aggies manage to make NCAA tournament and the SEC sends eight schools to March Madness, a 10th place SEC finish for LSU would be enough to qualify for an automatic bid. Fox Sports’ projection currently has eight SEC schools in the NCAA tournament.

LSU currently sits just behind Ole Miss in the NET rankings at tenth place in the conference. Ole Miss ended the season with two straight losses to Georgia and Texas A&M. Ole Miss plays the Aggies again on Thursday in the SEC tournament.

LSU is ranked at 92nd in the NET rankings with Ole Miss barely pulling ahead by just two spots in 90th place.

If LSU can’t claim an automatic bid, it can still make the tournament as one of the 20 at-large schools selected by the NIT Committee. The top four at-large schools are given places in the top 16 seeds and can host a game.

NET rankings are calculated using strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses. It replaced RPI in the 2018-19 season as the way the NCAA evaluated teams.

LSU plays a Mississippi State team coming off four straight losses in the SEC tournament on Thursday. Mississippi State beat LSU 87-67 in the first matchup, but that was the last regular season game the Bulldogs were able to win. The winner will play No. 1 seed Tennessee in the next round.

Despite beating LSU the first time around and having a better overall record than the Tigers, Mississippi State is the No. 9 seed while LSU is the No. 8 seed. However, in the NET rankings the Bulldogs are four spots above LSU and sit in sixth place in the SEC.

LSU enters the SEC tournament after beating Missouri and winning five of its last seven games. That stretch includes wins over ranked Kentucky and South Carolina.

Mississippi State is one of the last teams into the NCAA tournament in the ESPN projection and is one of the first teams out in the CBS Sports projection. Losing in the SEC tournament might actually secure LSU an NIT bit.

If Mississippi State beats LSU and manages to be the eighth SEC team in the NCAA tournament, a 10th place finish would be all LSU needs to make the NIT. LSU is nine spots ahead of 11th place Georgia in the overall NET rankings.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament will be at 5 p.m. on March 17. The NIT selections will be announced on ESPN 2 that evening.