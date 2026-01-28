LSU Basketball – It’s Now Or Never For This Season As Tigers Play 4 Straight Winnable Games

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Before a losing basketball team can even think about the NCAA Tournament, it has to at least reach the bubble.

Well, at the moment, LSU (13-7, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) can’t even see a bubble or find decent air quality.

But that could be about to change as the Tigers host struggling Mississippi State (10-10, 2-5 SEC), which has lost five straight games and has rarely been close in that stretch. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Wednesday on SEC Network+.

Then LSU travels for a Saturday game (5 p.m., SEC Network) against struggling South Carolina (11-9, 2-5 SEC), which beat LSU by 10 on Jan. 6 in Baton Rouge. But the Tigers didn’t have point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. in that game, and the Gamecocks have lost four of their last five.

After that, LSU has the mid-week off before hosting its third straight unranked opponent in Georgia (16-4, 4-3 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 7.

LSU loses another heartbreaker.https://t.co/7Uyst2QlY0 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 25, 2026

Then the Tigers host No. 15 Arkansas (15-5, 5-2 SEC), which it played very well against in an 85-81 loss on Saturday away in a game it could have won.

With four straight wins, LSU would be 5-6 and in business in a balanced league that already had 12 of 16 teams with three losses entering the week.

While you’re laughing, realize that the Tigers have lost three of their six league games by a combined eight points – Texas A&M by 75-72 on the road, Kentucky at home by 75-74 and at No. 20 Arkansas by 85-81. Two other losses have come to ranked teams on the road to No. 19 Florida, 79-61, and to No. 18 Vanderbilt, 84-73.

Five of the six SEC losses came without Thomas, who missed the first five SEC games with a lower leg injury. He has played the last two games and has improved incrementally just as the schedule lightens.

LSU was 15th out of 16 teams in the SEC entering play Wednesday, leading only Oklahoma (11-10, 1-7 SEC). But the Tigers are 11th in the SEC in NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings with a respectable No. 46 ranking.

“We still have a good computer ranking,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said on his weekly radio show Monday night.

Grasping, yes, but the Tigers have gotten NET points for their win over No. 33 NET SMU back in December.

“In the metrics, we’re still in the low 40s, which is good,” McMahon said. “We just have to turn some of those close losses into wins. We’re right there.”

And the time is now.

“There are a lot of encouraging signs,” McMahon said. “We’re starting to look like the 12-1 team we were when the SEC started. Our tempo and pace of play is back with D.J. It’s been choppy for us. We’ve had to play a lot of different styles because of his injury, but things are starting to settle down. We’re right there.”

In addition to Thomas’ return, center Mike Nwoko, who transferred from Mississippi State, has played better in LSU’s last two games, scoring 17 and 14 points after four games with six points or fewer.

“He’s so skilled and such a talent around the goal,” McMahon said. “Emotions will be high as he goes up against his previous school.”

And forward Marquel Sutton has had five straight games in double figures after scoring nine points in his first two SEC games.

Thomas tends to improve his teammates’ play.

“His ability to read the defense is really fun to watch,” McMahon said. “He creates shots for all his teammates. It’s been great to have him back.”

And not a game too soon as LSU desperately tries to make a season of it.