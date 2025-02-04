LSU Basketball Is In Trouble, Judging By That ‘Brook Trout’ Look

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU football coach Nick Saban introduced the term, “Brook Trout Look,” to a dumbfounded media contingent back in his first season in 2000.

“We had the Brook Trout look,” he said two days after a 34-17 loss at No. 24 Auburn – the first setback of his first season with the Tigers – at his weekly press conference. And reporters immediately had that perplexed ‘Brook Trout’ look.

It’s a stunned, blank look on someone’s face. Several members of the 2024-25 LSU basketball team as well as coach Matt McMahon had it during the second half and after the Tigers’ 89-58 loss to Texas on Saturday, which included the Longhorns outscoring the long-faced Tigers, 58-33 in the second half.

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon frequently had a blank stare during the Tigers loss to Texas on Saturday and after the game Photo by Michael Bacigalupi

Yes, Texas – a team that came in at an average 3-5 in the Southeastern Conference – scored as many points in the second half as LSU did the entire game. LSU was within 31-25 at the half and playing decent defense.

LSU SUFFERS ONE OF WORST LOSSES OF THE MATT MCMAHON ERA

But less than four minutes into the second half, Texas led by 39-29 as the Tigers looked like victims of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” horror classic.

“Honestly, we just didn’t match the same intensity we had in the first half,” LSU guard Jordan Sears said.

“On the offensive glass, we were non-existent,” McMahon deadpanned – literally. “There were plenty of missed shots to pursue. We only got four there.”

Texas countered with 25 defensive rebounds.

“Speaks to the energy that we played with on the glass,” McMahon said, still in full deadpan.

LSU (12-9, 1-7 Southeastern Conference), which plays at Georgia (15-7, 3-6 SEC) at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network, has basically been sleeping with the fishes since the SEC season started in January. They have played well for parts of games and played well in losses to No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Alabama in their two games before Texas. But bottom line, the Tigers are one spot from the bottom in the SEC at 15th – one game ahead of South Carolina (10-12, 0-9).

LSU gets to host South Carolina in two weeks on Feb. 18, so there is hope for a second win. But the Gamecocks have likely circled LSU on their schedule as well.

McMahon actually apologized to his players after the Texas loss for not having them ready to play.

“It’s my responsibility,” he said. “Didn’t have them ready to go and have to get to work and figure out some ways to fix it.”

For a coach in his third season, the loss to a so-so Texas team was embarrassing and harkened back to McMahon’s first season of 14-19 and 2-16 in 2022-23. If LSU does not start winning a few games soon, he could be in trouble regardless of the length of his contract that doesn’t expire until 2029.

One got the feeling, McMahon would not be apologizing to his team in the practices before Wednesday.

“We’re going to have to have some really competitive practices and try to determine who needs to be on the floor,” he said candidly. He obviously meant possible lineup changes.

“What combinations are best,” he said. “Who can help us in the area of ball security, defensive rebounding and offensive execution to give ourselves a better chance. And that’s the only way I know to do it.”

Look for freshman guard Vyctorius Miller to play more or start at Georgia after finally getting over an ankle injury that had him out of three games before playing briefly against Auburn and for 19 minutes against Texas. He only had one of LSU’s 15 turnovers. The Tigers have committed double-digit turnovers in seven of eight SEC games.

And do not be surprised if LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green, a physically impressive forward at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, plays more. He has gradually been improving since joining the team after football season.

“His role will continue to increase,” McMahon said. “Obviously, we need his physicality and toughness on the glass and certainly on defense. So, like all our players, practices will be really critical.”

LSU’s and McMahon’s situation are getting more critical by the moment.

One can see it in their faces.