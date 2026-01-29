LSU Basketball Hits Rock Bottom In 80-66 Loss To Lowly Mississippi State

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

So much for that easier part of the schedule coming up for the LSU basketball team.

LSU Basketball has a chance now to make a run over next 3 or 4 games:https://t.co/yewxKtsjWM — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 28, 2026

The Tigers have met the soft part of the schedule, and it is them.

Mississippi State, one of the worst teams in the Southeastern Conference with five straight losses with four of those by a 22-point average, found a way to win on Wednesday night. Because it played LSU and dominated the Tigers, 80-66, as if State was some kind of NCAA Tournament contender.

State (11-10, 3-5 SEC) dominated LSU (13-8, 1-7 SEC) inside and outside and were never threatened after taking a 10-point lead less than five minutes into the game before leading by 20 or 30 for most of the way.

In front of a mausoleum crowd of a few thousand, LSU dropped to 1-7 in the SEC for the second consecutive season as an 89-58 home loss to an average Texas team last year at home on Feb. 1 put the Tigers at 12-9 and 1-7.

LSU coach Matt McMahon is obviously in serious trouble of not keeping his job as LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry already basically said early this month that he needs to get the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament.

“One thing we want to do is make sure we’re in the NCAA Tournament,” Ausberry said. “We made that very clear to Matt at the beginning of the year – that’s where we need to be.”

It’s not happening.

After trailing by 44-21 at the half and by 20 or more through most of the second half, the Tigers got within 17 at 78-61 with 5:21 to go on a pair of free throws by Marquel Sutton. But they would get no closer.

LSU was limp on arrival as State took an 11-3 just over three minutes into the game on a short hook by Quincy Ballard, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. A Ballard lay-up seconds later put the Bulldogs up by 10 at 13-3. Less than 10 minutes later, Shawn Jones Jr. hit a three-pointer for a 20-point lead at 34-14.

The Tigers appeared dumbfounded as Josh Hubbard hit a three-point for a 42-17 lead with 5:10 left. He finished with 15. A Sergej Macura lay-up put State up by 37 for its biggest lead at 44-17 before the Tigers scratched within 44-21 at the half.

LSU shot just 9 of 28 from the field in the first half for 32 percent and missed 9 of 10 from three-point range. The Tigers finished 43 percent from the field and 4 of 20 from long range for 20 percent. Guard Max Mackinnon led LSU with 15 points, but he missed 4 of 5 from three point-range.

State feasted inside on the Tigers for easy baskets and outrebounded LSU, 43-24.

The Tigers got within 18 multiple times in the second half, but never got back into the game. Or, never got in the game period.