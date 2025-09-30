LSU Basketball Gains Top 100 Commitment for 2026-27 Season

LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon has two commitments for his class of 2026-27, and it's ranked No. 16 in the nation by 247sports.com. (LSU photo).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon gained a commitment from a top 100 recruit over the weekend.

Herly Brutus (6-foot-5, 180 pounds) is the No. 36 small forward in the country and No. 97 overall prospect, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He committed to McMahon on Sunday after visiting LSU on the weekend of Sept. 13.

The No. 17 player in Florida from The Villages Charter school near Ocala, Brutus has offers from Utah, Gonzaga, Dayton, St. Louis, Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others. He has visits scheduled to Gonzaga on Oct. 3 and Utah on Oct. 9. He previously visited St. Louis on Aug. 29.

Brutus is also the No. 82 player in the country in ESPN’s Top 100.

The commitment gives McMahon two for his Class of 2026 and a No. 16 ranking in 247sports.com. Marcus Vaughns (6-8, 215) committed on May 22 as the No. 54 small forward in the country jfrom the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.

He averaged 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1 block per game for The Villages Charter last season.

