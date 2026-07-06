LSU Basketball: Four Former Tigers To Enter NBA Summer League Play

By KACE KIEISCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Four former Tigers are slated to suit up in the NBA Summer League, which tips off in Las Vegas Thursday.

Recent graduates Max Mackinnon and Marquel Sutton get their first shots at making an NBA roster after going unpicked in June’s draft, while Summer League veterans Cam Carter and Will Baker make their second and third appearances, respectively.

Here’s a look at the path of each former Tiger:

Max Mackinnon- Charlotte Hornets

The 6-foot-6 guard signed a non-guaranteed, one-year Exhibit 10 deal with the Hornets in June as an undrafted free agent. The former Australian pro made collegiate stops at Portland and Elon before landing at LSU for his senior season last year.

Mackinnon averaged a career-high 15.7 points in 31 games for the Tigers, shooting 37.6% from three-point range. He added 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game and took over starting shooting guard duties after the injury to point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. He joins a Charlotte Summer League roster headlined by 14th-overall pick Hannes Steinbach and 18th-overall pick Christian Anderson.

Marquel Sutton- Sacramento Kings

Sutton has already made his debut with the Kings in the Summer League California Classic. After making just one of two shots and grabbing five boards in his first appearance, he scored 16 points with eight rebounds and a steal on a 62.5 FG%. The 6-8, 225-pound forward averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in his one season at LSU after three seasons with Omaha.

Will Baker- Orlando Magic

The seven-footer has spent two seasons with two different NBA G League teams since going undrafted in 2024. Last year, Baker played 36 games with the Osceola Magic, averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks a game. Orlando will be his third Summer League team after stints with the Pistons and Pelicans. A highly touted freshman at Texas, Baker transferred to LSU from Nevada and averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds in 33 games as a Tiger in the 2023-24 season.

Cam Carter- Miami Heat

The 6-3 guard has already begun a second Summer League campaign after playing for the Spurs last summer. He has played just six minutes in the Heat’s two games in the California Classic. Carter spent the past season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce where he put up 7.5 points a game while shooting 41.4% from three-point land. Carter arrived in Baton Rouge for just his senior season after beginning his collegiate career at Mississippi State before transferring to Kansas State. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game for LSU in the 2024-25 season before going undrafted in last year’s NBA Draft.