LSU Basketball: Former Forward Robert Miller III Transfers To Miami

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU forward Robert Miller has transferred to Miami after entering the portal on April 10, marking the ninth player from the 2025-26 season under former coach Matt McMahon to find a new school.

New coach Will Wade, who still has only five players on his roster for 2026-27, perhaps could’ve used Miller (6-foot-10, 230 pounds) as he averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds last season with 1.4 blocks a game.

The previous eight LSU players to transfer also landed at major programs – guard Dedan Thomas Jr. at 2025 national champion runner-up Houston, forward Jalen Reed at 2026 national champion Michigan, guard Jalen Reece at Texas A&M, forward/center Mike Nwoko at Xavier, forward Marcus Vaughns at Arizona State, guards Ron Zipper and Mazi Mosley at Loyola Marymount and forward Matt Gilhool at Kansas State.

Wade’s five players so far include four transfers – Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate, Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu, Kansas State tguard Abdi Bashir and Texas-San Antonio guard Austin Nunez. Wade also has signed forward Jordan Bender of Northside Christian School in St. Petersburg, Florida.

But Wade does have our international commitments who have not signed yet due to various paperwork delays. Those are forward Saliou Niang, center Brice Dessert, center Marcio Santos and forward Michael Ruzic.

LSU’s best possible new player is former St. John’s star forward RJ Luis, who has committed to Wade. But he has significant eligibility issues as he signed an NBA contract, but LSU is attempting to finesse that with legal action.

LSU BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FOR 2026-27

Wade is not likely to finalize his roster until the week that classes begin at LSU for the fall semester, which is on Monday, Aug. 24. LSU can begin full practices on Sept. 25.